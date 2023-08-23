Watch: ‘Moon Anthem’ given by poet-diplomat Abhay K ahead of Chandrayaan-3's landing

The much-awaited landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's surface is just a few hours away! To mark this special moment, poet and diplomat Abhay K has crafted a “Moon Anthem” in which he refers to the Moon as a 'celestial diamond'. The song has also been uploaded to the video streaming platform YouTube and was sung by the renowned playback singer Kavita Krishnamurti, with music composed by the accomplished violinist and composer L Subramaniam. (Follow LIVE coverage on Chandrayaan-3's landing)

Following the landing, the Lander Module will embark on exploration activities on the Moon's surface. (AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing on X (formerly Twitter), the poet wrote, “As #Chandrayaan 3 is approaching landing on the #Moon, here is a #MoonAnthem to celebrate the occasion. It has been shng by Kavita Krishnamurti, music has been composed Dr. L. Subramaniam.”

Abhay has previously written anthems for all the planets in the solar system. His 'Earth Anthem' has been translated into more than 150 languages spoken worldwide and is widely sung to commemorate 'Earth Day' and 'World Environment Day' annually.

The ‘Moon Anthem’ goes like…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Celestial diamond, primeval timepiece

Cosmic lamp post, night's soft kiss

Seducing oceans, occulting Sun

Silver goddess, lighting up heaven

Mankinds great leap, ephemeral solace

A pit stop to explore the deep space

Eternal comapanion, ever morphing face

Sensuous sentinel in tidal emarace

Watching in silence Earth rise and fall

Moon, Moon, Moon, we chant all…"

Watch it being sung by Kavita Krishnamurti

All eyes on ‘Chandrayaan-3’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All eyes are eagerly awaiting the Chandrayaan-3's touchdown on the Moon, including those from other nations, as this historic landing is set to occur at the 'unexplored' south pole of the lunar surface. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), our space agency, has played a significant role in advancing this third lunar mission series. This comes after the Chandrayaan-2 lander's unsuccessful attempt at a ‘soft landing’ on the Moon's surface. India can possibly be the fourth nation globally to achieve this secure lunar landing and the first to reach the south pole.

Following the landing, the Lander Module will embark on exploration activities on the Moon's surface. The payloads attached to the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover will analyse various factors, including temperature and thermal conductivity, seismic activity around the landing site, and elements present in the vicinity of the landing site.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON