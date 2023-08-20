Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: Vikram lander to land on moon on August 23 at 5:45pm

ByHT News Desk
Aug 20, 2023 06:31 AM IST

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14 and will attempt to achieve soft landing on lunar surface on August 23.

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander module on Saturday successfully executed the second and final deboosting manoeuvre in India's crucial Moon mission which set off from Earth on July 14, the Indian Space Research Organisation said.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14. (Twitter/Isro)

In the next step, the lander module will undergo internal checks and await the sunrise at the designated landing site before attempting a soft landing on the lunar south pole on Wednesday. "The second and final deboosting operation has successfully reduced the Lander module orbit to 25 km x 134 km," the ISRO said.

In a fresh update, the ISRO said the module would descend on the Moon around 5:45pm on August 23.

If successful, the manoeuvre will pave the way for the Vikram Lander and the Pragyan rover to begin their mission, which is expected to last for one lunar day—equivalent to 14 Earth days.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 20 Aug 2023 06:31 AM

    Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: What is the role of Vikram lander, Pragyan rover?

    Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation’s high profile lunar mission completed its second and final deboosting manoeuvre and is geared up for moon landing on Wednesday.

  • Sun, 20 Aug 2023 05:48 AM

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: Vikram lander to land on moon on August 23 at 5:45pm: ISRO

    The Vikram lander module of Chandrayaan-3 will attempt the much anticipated powered descent on the lunar surface on August 23 around 1745 hours, the ISRO said.

