‘Thank you ISRO’: From Anand Mahindra to Gautam Adani, India Inc hails Chandrayaan 3's landing on moon

India Inc celebrated the Chandrayaan 3's successful soft landing on the moon's South Pole on Wednesday. Renowned industrial leaders took to social media to laud the country's achievements.Gautam Adani posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Congratulations, @isro! You are indeed the pride of the nation. A country's ability to execute space missions reflects her confidence and this is India's time. A historic moment for our 1.4 billion citizens as our nation's orbits continue to expand. Jai Hind”.Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updatesMahindra and Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra thanked ISRO through an X post. "Dhanyavaad, Thank you, @isro for: Teaching us how to aim for the stars; Making us believe in our own abilities; Showing us how to deal with failure & use it as a platform to rise again. And above all, making us Proud to be Indian", he posted.

The Chandrayaan 3's Vikram lander successfully landed on the moon's South Pole at 6:04 pm(REUTERS)

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said,"Take a bow #Chandrayaan3Landing".Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal posted,"Such a proud day for all of us Indians! So inspired to dream bigger and bigger".ALSO READ: Chandrayaan-3 landing: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka, others celebrate historic momentThe Chandrayaan 3's Vikram lander successfully landed on the moon's South Pole at 6:04 pm, making India the first country to do so on this part of lunar surface. With the achievement, India is now the fourth country after United States, Russia and China to land on the moon.The ₹600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 onboard Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket, for a 41-day voyage to reach near the lunar south pole.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

Chandrayaan-2 had failed in its lunar phase when its lander 'Vikram' crashed into the surface of the Moon minutes before the touch down following anomalies in the braking system in the lander while attempting a landing on September 7, 2019. Chandrayaan's maiden mission was in 2008.

