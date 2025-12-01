‘Change strategy, ready to give tips': PM Modi tells Opposition ahead of Parliament session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday suggested that the opposition parties limit ‘drama’ and focus on ‘delivering’ promises instead as the winter session of Parliament begins on Monday. He said that he can “give tips” to them while also stating that the Opposition should come out of their “depression” after a big loss in the recently concluded Bihar assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the media on the first day of the Parliament's winter session in New Delhi.(AFP)

The winter session has 15 sittings planned until December 19. The Opposition on Sunday called for a debate in Parliament on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and warned that the work of both Houses could be affected if the discussion is not allowed.

Besides the electoral rolls issue, opposition MPs intend to raise matters related to equality, income, Delhi blast, pollution and foreign policy.

Winter session of Parliament: PM Modi’s top quotes

1. “Newly elected MPs are frustrated because they are not getting the opportunity to speak about their constituencies and raise issues of national importance. First-time MPs, irrespective of their party, must be given a chance, and we should take this seriously. There are many places to do ‘drama’; there is space for that - but not here.”

2. “The Winter Session should not turn into a battleground for the frustration of defeat, nor should it become an expression of arrogance over victory. We should maintain a balance.”

3. “The world has witnessed our economic strength alongside democracy. Real issues should be discussed in the House. The Opposition should raise such issues while rising above their defeat, but it seems that some Opposition parties cannot even digest their losses.”

4. “The game the Opposition have been playing for the last 10 years is no longer acceptable to the people. They should change their strategy, I am ready to give them a few tips.”

5. “The record voter turnout in the recent elections in Bihar is the greatest strength of democracy. The increasing participation of mothers and sisters is, in itself, creating new hope and new confidence. On one hand, the strengthening of democracy, and now within this democratic system, the strengthening of the economy is also being closely watched by the world. India has proven that democracy can deliver results.”

6. “Negativity may be useful in politics. But ultimately, there should be some positive thinking for nation-building. I expect you to keep negativity within limits and focus on nation-building.”

7. “Whoever wants to do drama can do it. There should be delivery here and not drama...the emphasis should be on policy, not slogans.”

8. “This session should focus on what this Parliament thinks about the country, what it wants to do for the country. The focus should be on these issues. The opposition should also fulfill its responsibility. They should raise such issues, strong issues. They should overcome the disappointment of defeat. And unfortunately, there are some parties that are unable to digest the defeat. And I was thinking that since so much time has passed since the Bihar results came, they might have calmed down a bit. But from what I heard yesterday, it seems that defeat has troubled them.”