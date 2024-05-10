Char Dham Yatra 2024 starts today: How to register for pilgrimage, other details

The annual Char Dham Yatra 2024 began with the opening of Kedarnath temple on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya Friday. The ceremony was performed amid recital of bhajans and ‘Har Har Mahadev’ chants at the revered shrine of Lord Shiva. Additionally, flowers were showered on the devotees standing in the queue by choppers. Portals of Chardham pilgrimages namely Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri opened for public in May. (File)

Ahead of the opening of the temple, the abode of Lord Shiva was decorated with 20 quintals of flowers, according to the president of the Badrinath-Kedarnath temple Committee.

Meanwhile, the doors of Yamunotri and Gangotri Dham will be opened later in the day while, the portals of Badrinath shrine will open to the public on May 12.

The online registration for the annual pilgrimage of the four holy shrines of Uttarakhand, commenced last month on the tourism department's portal, the officials said.

Every year, lakhs of devotees visit these high-altitude holy shrines, which remain shut for around six months during the winter months every year. The yatra usually commences from April/May to October/November.

The holy shrines hold profound spiritual significance in Hinduism. It is believed that one should pay obeisance at these temples in a clockwise direction. Hence, the pilgrimage starts from Yamunotri, proceeds towards Gangotri, onto Kedarnath, and finally ends at Badrinath.

How to register for Char Dham Yatra?

The devotees can register themselves online on the designated website for the Char Dham Yatra of the Uttarakhand tourism department at registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in

1) Visit the official Char Dham yatra registration website at registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in

2) Click on the Register or login button.

3) Enter the required details including name, contact number, email id, etc.

4) Complete the registration by entering the OTP sent to the registered mobile number.

5) After this, a new dashboard would appear, where the individual can add details of tour such as travel dates, number of tourists, shrines to visit and more.

6) Once the registration is complete, a unique registration number will be sent to the registered mobile number, and further can download the registration letter for the Char Dham Yatra.

Other ways to register:

Apart from the website, the visitors can register themselves via the TouristCarer Tarakhand smartphone app. Another way to register is to text Yatra to 8394833833 on WhatsApp. The Department of Tourism has also offered a registration service by dialing the toll-free number 0135-1364.

The Uttarakhand Tourism Department has also set up registration counters in Rishikesh and Haridwar, where pilgrims may visit for offline registration. The pilgrims may visit any booth with the necessary paperwork, such as a voter ID, passport, Pan card, or Aadhar card.

About the shrines:

1. Yamunotri: The Yamunotri Dham shrine is located in a narrow gorge at an altitude of 3,293 metres close to the source of river Yamuna . The temple opens on Akshaya Tritiya (May) and closes on Yama Dwitiya (the second day after Diwali) for the winters. The actual source of the Yamuna is a little ahead of the temple at an altitude of about 4,421 metres.

2. Gangotri: Gangotri Dham, considered the origin of river Ganga (Gaumukh), is located on the right bank of the Bhagirathi at an altitude of 3,140 metres above sea level.

3. Kedarnath: At a height of nearly 3,500 metres above sea level, Kedarnath, one of the 12 jyotirlingas of Lord Shiv, is located near the Mandakini river in Rudraprayag district.

4. Badrinath: One of the holy char dhams of Lord Vishnu, Badrinath is considered as Vaikunth (abode of Lord Vishnu) on Earth. Located at an elevation of around 3,100 m, in the Garhwal Himalayas, on the banks of the Alaknanda river, this sacred town lies between Nar and Narayana mountain ranges. The temple is believed to have been established by sage Adi Shankaracharya in the 8th century.