Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Gangotri Dham set to welcome pilgrims in May | Check dates

The portals of three revered Himalayan shrines – Badrinath Dham, Kedarnath Dham and Gangotri Dham – are set to open their doors, marking the commencement of the Uttarakhand's Char Dham Yatra pilgrimage. The Char Dham Yatra of Uttarakhand is one of the most revered and spiritually significant pilgrimages in Hinduism. (Rameshwar Gaur | HT)

The portals of Shri Badrinath Dham, situated amid the majestic Himalayan peaks, are scheduled to open on Sunday, May 12, at 6 am.

The gates of Shri Kedarnath Dham, another significant shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva, will open two days earlier, on May 10, at 7 am.

Pilgrims from across the country are expected to converge at this sacred site to seek blessings and perform rituals.

The auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya will witness the opening of the gates of Shri Gangotri Dham, the revered source of the holy river Ganga. The Gangotri Temple, where Goddess Ganga is worshipped, stands at a height of 20 feet and boasts of exquisite carvings on white granite.

Gangotri, which is situated in the upper reaches of the state, surrounded by the leaping, snow-capped Himalayas, is known to experience heavy snowfall between December and March.

The Char Dham Yatra, encompassing the pilgrimage to the four sacred sites of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri, holds immense spiritual importance in Hinduism.

The Char Dham Yatra typically takes place from April/May to October/November, depending on the weather conditions. The portals of the Himalayan temples, visited by lakhs of people every year were closed during the winters when it remains snow-bound.

Thousands of devotees undertake this arduous journey each year, seeking spiritual purification and blessings from the divine.

Chairman of Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee Ajendra Ajay had said that the temple committee will make adequate budget provisions for passenger facilities in its upcoming budget so that an even bigger number of devotees come this year for the pilgrimage.

