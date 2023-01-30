Uttarakhand's Gangotri temple covered in a thick blanket of snow. Watch video

Uttarakhand's Gangotri temple, known as the highest temple dedicated to Goddess Ganga, is now covered with a fresh thick layer of snow. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, the temple along the river Bhagirathi is seen closed for the winter break and covered with snow.

Gangotri Temple is one of four Chota Char Dham Yatra pilgrimage sites. The holy river Bhagirathi, one of Ganga's two head-streams, flows alongside Gangotri Temple. The temple's reopening date after the winter break has been set for April 26, and preparations for the 'Char Dham Yatra' have also begun.

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Dehradun centre issued a weather forecast for Monday, predicting heavy rain or snowfall in parts of the state including Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, and Dehradun. Thunderstorms with hail, lightning, and intense showers are also possible in isolated areas. For the next two days, dense fog is expected in parts of the plains, particularly in the districts of Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar.

The IMD advised state government officials to take prompt action to deploy snow clearing machinery at elevations of 2500 metres or higher. The public has been advised to make alternate arrangements for power backup to sustain the power outage and cold conditions in the hills, as well as to stock up on food and first-aid supplies. People driving in the hills were advised to exercise caution in slick areas and to wait for road clearance in snowy areas.

The weather agency also issued warnings about installations or settlements near avalanche-prone areas.

Another popular destination in Uttarakhand, Badrinath Dham, was seen covered in a thick blanket of snow a week ago. The entire town of Badrinath had accumulated up to 5 feet of snow at that point. Badrinath Temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is located in Chamoli district's Garhwal Hill tracks along the banks of the Alaknanda River.

