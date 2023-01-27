Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Portals of Badrinath shrine to open on April 27

Portals of Badrinath shrine to open on April 27

dehradun news
Published on Jan 27, 2023 03:00 PM IST

The date for opening Badrinath shrine is declared on Basant Panchami, which was celebrated on Thursday

The Badrinath shrine. (HT Photo)
The Badrinath shrine. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

The portals of Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand will be opened on April 27 at 7.10am while the date for the opening of Kedarnath will be decided on February 18, the head of the shrine’s management committee has said. The date for opening Badrinath is declared on Basant Panchami, which was celebrated on Thursday.

Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) chief executive officer (CEO) Yogendra Singh said the date for opening Kedarnath is decided on the occasion of Mahashivratri after checking the auspicious time from an astrological point of view at Ukhimath’s Omkareshwar Temple.

Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri are collectively called Char Dham. Tens of thousands of pilgrims visit the shrines annually.

Char Dham shrines remain shut for around six months. They open in April or May and close in October or November. Over five million people visited the shrines and over 1.7 million Badrinath last year.

Badarinath is located in the Chamoli district on the banks of the Alaknanda River at a height of 3,133 metres. It is one of the holiest shrines, especially for Vaishnavites.

Char Dham Yatra starts with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines amid Vedic chants on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya (April 22, this year) in the Uttarkashi district.

Char Dham Yatra was organised last year without any major curbs after disruptions due to Covid-19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out