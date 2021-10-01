Charanjit Singh meets PM Modi amid Punjab crisis, discusses farm issues

In the first meeting after becoming the chief minister of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday arrived at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a time when the Congress is grappling with the Punjab situation. The meeting, though a courtesy visit between a chief minister, after he takes charge of the state, and the Prime Minister, assumes significance in the backdrop of the latest development in Punjab.

Reports said Channi will urge PM Modi to withdraw the Centre's letter on postponing the paddy procurement in Punjab from October 1. The Centre on Thursday postponed procurement of Kharif paddy in Punjab and Haryana till October 11 as the crop maturity is delayed owing to recent heavy rains.

The new Punjab CM who had extended his support to the call for Bharat Bandh by the farmers is also likely to raise the issue of the farm laws with PM Modi.

Channi's New Delhi visit comes after former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh came to Delhi and met Union home minister Amit Shah and national security adviser Ajit Doval. Amarinder Singh said he talked about the farm laws to Amit Shah and discussed security issues with Doval. Amarinder Singh also announced that he would be leaving the Congress party which has humiliated him.

Punjab Congress is facing a crisis as Amarinder Singh's exit has not brought any redressal to the chief minister-party president tiff in Punjab as Navjot Singh Sidhu stepped down from the post of the president of the party. On Thursday, Charanjit Channi met Sidhu and as of now, the differences have been addressed. Reports said that Sidhu will continue as the party chief.

Channi, during his Delhi visit, will also meet the senior leaders of the Congress, report said as it has been decided that a committee will look into the issues that Sidhu has raised regarding the appointments made by Channi.