‘Charred beyond recognition’: Fire at Momo Factory shocks Bengal; BJP hits out at Mamata Banerjee government

A fire at two warehouses near a Momo factory in West Bengal's Nazirabad has shocked the state and prompted a sharp attack from the BJP on the ruling Mamata Banerjee government. The site of a massive fire at a warehouse in Nazirabad, near Anandapur, which broke out in the early hours of Monday, with multiple casualties feared, and several people reported missing in Kolkata, India, on Tuesday. (Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

27 people are feared dead in the deadly fire that razed two warehouses, of a Momo manufacturing unit, and that of a decorator, on January 26, with the police saying the human remains found at the sites are “charred beyond recognition”.

“We have received 27 missing complaints from families claiming that their kins, who worked in the two warehouses, remain untraceable till Thursday evening. The number is unlikely to climb any further. Around 16 samples, which included bones, skulls and other human remains charred beyond recognition, are under forensic analysis to ascertain the number of victims and their identities,” said an IPS officer of Baruipur police district.

Officials aware of the developments said that blood samples from the family members of the missing workers have already been collected for DNA-matching.

BJP’s attack on Mamata, TMC Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday led a procession of hundreds of party supporters at Narendrapur near Kolkata, demanding the arrest of the owners of a city-based popular food chain following the death of several of their labourers in the devastating fire.

Adhikari alleged that the ruling TMC was shielding those responsible for the tragedy and showing insensitivity, claiming that CM Mamata Banerjee had not visited the site even five days after the incident, while rescue and search operations were still underway.

"The fire minister arrived 32 hours after the incident, while the CM did not find it important to come. The manner in which this issue is being handled is inhuman and reflects complicity of the ruling party," he said.

He alleged that the state was not taking action against the food chain owners because of their proximity to the top brass of the government and the TMC.

"Merely arresting the owner of a decorator firm and two junior officials of the food chain won't work. We want the immediate arrest of those at the helm of running the companies. We demand justice for their families who lost their loved ones," he said.

Adhikari also said the announcement of ₹10 lakh compensation for the next of kin of the deceased was inadequate and demanded government jobs for one member of each affected family.

"We also demand that the list of all those missing in the incident be published and all those responsible for landfilling the waterbodies be identified and brought under a thorough, impartial probe," Adhikari said.

He criticised the state government’s response to the incident, alleging illegal construction of warehouses in violation of adequate fire safety norms due to encroachment of waterbodies.

Two more arrests in the case Meanwhile, the West Bengal Police on Friday arrested two more persons in connection with the fire incident, days after the owner of a decorator company linked to the premises was taken into custody. This brings the total arrests in the case to four.

"Two senior officials of the Momo manufacturing unit have been arrested. They are the company's manager, Manoranjan Sheet, and deputy manager, Raja Chakraborty. Both were picked up by Narendrapur police," the officer added.

The two are scheduled to be produced before the Baruipur sub-divisional court later in the day.