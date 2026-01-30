Kolkata: With at least 27 people feared dead in the deadly fire that razed two warehouses at Nazirabad near Kolkata earlier this week, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led government over the tragedy while demanding the resignation of the state fire department minister and a hike in the compensation announced by the government for the victims’ families. Nazirabad fire: In all 27 feared dead; BJP slams TMC-government; demands fire minister’s resignation

“We have received 27 missing complaints from families claiming that their kins, who worked in the two warehouses, remain untraceable till Thursday evening. The number is unlikely to climb any further. Around 16 samples, which included bones, skulls and other human remains charred beyond recognition, are under forensic analysis to ascertain the number of victims and their identities,” said an IPS officer of Baruipur police district.

Officials aware of the developments said that blood samples from the family members of the missing workers have already been collected for DNA-matching.

Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the opposition in the state legislative assembly, along with around a dozen legislators of the party went to Nazirabad on Thursday. Police had already imposed prohibitory orders under section 163 of the BNSS in the area.

“The chief minister, despite staying just 10 km from Nazirabad, never visited the spot. Police imposed prohibitory orders in the area to stop me from going to the spot but they never stopped the state ministers, mayor and TMC leaders. The local police and the local TMC leaders are responsible for such accidents as they allow such illegal godowns to operate. The state government is reluctant. Why won’t the fire minister step down, taking responsibility for the tragedy? Why shouldn’t the state hike the compensation to the victims’ families from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh?” said Adhikari.

The BJP is likely to hold a rally on Friday to intensify its attack against the state government. Even though the police had denied permission to the rally, the Calcutta high court on Thursday gave permission to hold the rally with some restrictions.

The ruling Trinamool Congress hit back at the BJP leader. “Soon after the accident, police, fire-brigade, ministers and TMC leaders had rushed to the spot for rescue and relief work, these BJP leaders were busy in showing their faces to their party’s new president. Now after three days they have suddenly come to stage a protest and block roads. Search operations are still continuing. Police and local administration will do whatever it takes to carry out the task smoothly,” Kunal Ghosh, TMC leader, told media persons.