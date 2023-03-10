Ex diplomat asks ChatGPT for Russia-Ukraine mediation plan. Tharoor reacts

Former Indian foreign secretary and writer Vikas Swarup asked ChatGPT to come up with a mediation plan for the Russia-Ukraine war and the artificial intelligence chatbot replied with a possible 8-point solution which included steps like decentralization of power in Russian-speaking region and international monitoring of implementation of agreements reached during negotiations. (Also Read | Russia has resources for 2 more years to fight Ukraine: Lithuania)

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Left) and former diplomat Vikas Swarup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vikas Swarup, a former diplomat and author of the bestselling book behind the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire, shared the response of ChatGPT when it was asked to come up with a mediation plan for the Russia-Ukraine war. While the AI chatbot acknowledged that finding a solution acceptable to both parties is a challenging task, it said it can suggest a possible mediation solution.

ChatGPT said negotiations between the leaders of the two countries should be the first step towards resolving the conflict and for that both parties must agree to an immediate ceasefire. It suggested that negotiations should aim to find common ground and establish a framework for future cooperation.

The chatbot also called for economic assistance from global financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to help stabilize Ukraine's economy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Russia should recognize the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” it added.

ChatGPT further stated that Russia should work with the neighbour to protect the cultural rights of Russian speakers in Ukraine, such as allowing the use of the Russian language in education and public life.

It also called for the withdrawal of military forces from the conflict zone and establishment of a demilitarized zone along the border.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior Congress leader and former diplomat Shashi Tharoor found the Swarup's initiative interesting but pointed out that leaders involved in conflicts are irrational in ways beyond comprehension of artificial intelligence.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Left) and former diplomat Vikas Swarup.

“Interesting initiative by @vikasswarup but as he knows, in conflicts leaders are irrational in ways beyond AI’s comprehension! In this specific case I can think of several objections from both sides, mainly the Russians, to the ChatGPT formulation. But it’s a great experiment!” he tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON