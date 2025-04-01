ChatGPT's Studio Ghibli feature is now available for free: Sam Altman's big announcement

The internet has been flooded by Studio Ghibli-style portraits, memes and photos this week. With the craze only going up, OpenAI chief Sam Altman has announced that the feature, which was until now only available to premium users, has been rolled out to free users too. Ved (Ranbir Kapoor) and Tara (Deepika Padukone) get a Ghibli makeover in a scene from Tamasha (2015).

"chatgpt image gen now rolled out to all free users," Sam Altman said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Since being rolled out on March 26, the feature has gained immense popularity, with celebrities, politicians and even political parties sharing their Studio Ghibli-style images.

Guide to create the perfect Studio Ghibli image using ChatGPT

If you’ve ever wanted to bring the charm of a Studio Ghibli film to life, ChatGPT can help. Here’s a quick step-by-step guide to generate magical, Ghibli-inspired artwork using AI.

Step 1

Start with a scene idea: Think of what you want to create. It could be a girl walking through a forest, a flying castle in the sky, or a cat spirit waiting at a train station.

Step 2

Add Ghibli-style details: Use keywords like “Studio Ghibli-style”, “hand-drawn look”, “soft lighting”, and “whimsical atmosphere” in your prompt. These help the AI understand the artistic direction.

Step 3

Make it visually rich: Include extra touches - like glowing spirits, misty backgrounds, or golden hour lighting - to enhance the Ghibli feel.

Step 4

Ask ChatGPT to generate it: Simply type your prompt and ask ChatGPT to create a Ghibli-style image. Example: “Studio Ghibli-style: A girl with a red satchel walking through a sunlit forest, surrounded by glowing spirits. Soft pastel colors, warm and magical mood.”

Step 5

Refine as needed: Didn’t get exactly what you imagined? You can tweak the prompt - change the time of day, add or remove elements, or try a different mood.

Step 6

Save and share: Once you’re happy with the image, save it. Use it as a wallpaper, share it with friends, or bring your own Ghibli-inspired story to life.

What is Studio Ghibli?

Founded in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki, Studio Ghibli is a highly regarded Japanese animation studio, known for its hand-drawn animation, intricate backgrounds, and emotionally resonant storytelling.

The name "Ghibli" comes from a Libyan Arabic word referring to a hot desert wind. The studio has produced 22 feature-length films so far.