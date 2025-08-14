Chehlum procession today: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory. Avoid these routes

The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory ahead of the Chehlum procession marking the 40th day after Moharram that will be observed by the Shia Muslim community. Delhi Traffic Police advised the general public and motorists to plan their commute in advance and adhere to the issued advisory.(Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

The day commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Mohammad.

According to the traffic advisory, certain roads and stretches across the national capital will be experiencing several traffic regulations and diversions.

What is the route of the procession?

“The main procession including Tazia, Alam, would start from Pahari Bhojla at 8.30 am and would proceed to Dargah Shah-e-Mardan and later on to Karbala, Jor Bagh (PS Lodhi Colony) via Bazar Chitli Qabar, Bazar Matia Mahal, Chowk Jama Masjid, Chowk Hauz Qazi, Ajmeri Gate, Pahar Ganj Bridge, Chelmsford Road, New Delhi Railway Station, Outer Circle Connaught Place (opposite side carriageway), Sansad Marg, Round about Patel Chowk, Sansad Marg, Rafi Marg, Round about Rail Bhawan, Kartvya Path/Rafi Marg crossing, Sunehri Masid, Sunehri Bagh Road, Krishna Menon Marg, Round about Gol Methi, Tughlak Road, Aurobindo Marg, Jor Bagh Road and Karbala, Lodhi Colony for burial,” the Delhi Traffic Police said posted on X.

Who is attending the procession?

The gathering at Karbala Jor Bagh is expected to experience around 20,000 to 25,000 people, including women & children.

“A number of VIPs, including diplomats, ambassadors of Gulf Countries are likely to attend the Majlis/religious meeting,” DTP's post added.

Areas to face traffic regulations

To ensure seamless commute across the city, movement of traffic will be regulated on the following roads on August 14, from 8.30 am as and when required.

• Jama Masjid Road/Chawri Bazar Road

• Ajmeri Gate Road

• Asaf Ali Road

• Basant Road

• Qutub Road

• Panchkuiyan Road

• Outer Circle of Connaught Place

• Rafi Marg

• Krishna Menon Marg

• Aurobindo Marg

• Motilal Nehru Marg

• Barakhamba Road

• Imtiaz Khan Marg

• Janpath

• Baba Kharak Singh Marg

• Lal Kuan Bazar Road

• Shradhanand Marg

• JLN Marg

• Main Bazar Road

• Nai Sadak

• DBG Road

• Chelmsford Road

• Sansad Marg

• Sunehri Bagh Road

• Tughlak Road

• Prithviraj Road

• Ashoka Road

• Talkatora Road

• K.G. Marg

• Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road

• Lodhi Road and Jor Bagh Road

Commuters are advised to keep an eye out for traffic diversions if they are opting for the following routes in the capital today.

• Brij Mohan Chowk

• Hauz Qazi Chowk

• R/A Jhandewalan

• R/A Teen Murti R/A Gol Methi

• R/A Motilal Nehru Marg

• Q-Point

• AIIMS Loop

• Jama Masjid Road/ Chawri Bazar Road Crossing

• Ajmeri Gate Chowk

• R/A RML

• R/A GPO

• R/A Mandi House

• C-Hexagon

• R/A Windsor Place

• Dayal Singh Chowk

Commuters travelling to New Delhi railway station (NDLS) today, have been advised to leave in advance as there is a probability of possible delay on routes. Connaught Place area should be avoided and Ajmeri Gate should be reached through Tilak Marg, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg or through Rajghat and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg depending on movement of procession.

To reach NDLS from south and west Delhi, citizens are advised to opt for the following route.

Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Ring Road Dhaula Kuan Ring Road Mool Chand Flyover Mathura Road -W-Point ITO Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg and reach New Delhi Railway Station.

Those travelling from east and north Delhi, are advised to choose the following route.

Rohtak Road -Rani Jhansi Road - Boulevard Road ISBT-Ring Road - Rajghat Chowk-Jawaharlal Nehru Marg.

A disclaimer for traffic related inconvenience

“Vehicular traffic will be affected at the time of procession and some bus services may be terminated depending on the movement of the procession. There is likelihood of slowing down and congestion of traffic along the route of the procession and adjoining roads,” read DTP's X post.

Traffic police in the national capital urged citizens to opt for Metro services on the affected routes, for an uninterrupted journey. It also advised the general public and motorists to plan their commute in advance and adhere to the issued advisory.

“General public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and remain updated,” the post added.