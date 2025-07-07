Hazrat Imam Hussain gave the message of selfless service: LG Sinha

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday joined Youm-e-Ashoora’s Zuljinah procession at Botakadal, in old city Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha (File)

Sinha, who was accompained by senior officers of administration, paid tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions.

“I pay my tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions. Their sacrifice for peace, love, and compassion, guiding us to build a society based on equality and harmony. Hazrat Imam Hussain gave the message of selfless service and guided the humanity to care for those who are less fortunate. Young generation must learn from the life and virtues of Hazrat Imam Hussain and walk on the righteous path shown by him,” the lieutenant governor said.

On the occasion Sinha also served refreshments among the mourners.

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said the sacrifice of Imam Hussain teaches us to stand against oppression,

“The sacrifice of Imam Hussain teaches us to stand against oppression, and upholds the values of patience, truth, and justice.

We must all embrace these noble values in our lives and work to promote communal harmony, peace, and brotherhood,” Omar Abdullah said in his message

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah also took part in the Muharram procession today.

“Islam teaches peace, brotherhood, and gratitude, and that is the message carried by Prophet Muhammad to fight against tyranny and evil,” he said.