Chemical factory near Mumbai catches fire, explosions fan blaze

india

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 15:04 IST

A major fire broke out in a chemical factory at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area in Dombivli, around 31 km away from Mumbai Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

No one was injured in the fire at the Metropolitian Eximch Ltd that began around 1 pm, officials said. The fire department dispatched four fire tenders to put out the blaze.

The fire spread following explosions in the factory, fire officials said.

“The fire fighting is underway. Explosions have been reported from the site of the fire. It is a chemical company. The fire is spreading across the facility and releasing thick smoke. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” said Dilip Gund, chief fire officer, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation.

An activist claimed that the facility which caught fire is one of the five highly hazardous units in Dombivli MIDC.

“This particular company is one of the highly hazardous units in Dombivli MIDC. According to the right to information inquiry I filed earlier, this company has been listed as highly dangerous. Recently when the state chief minister visited Dombivli I had given the list of these unsafe companies asking him to make provisions to shift them to some other place for safety reason,” said Raju Nalawade, secretary, Dombivli housing welfare association.Chemical company in near Mumbai catches fire, explosions fan blaze