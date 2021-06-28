Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Chennai cab erupts in flames, passenger dies trying to get out: Cop
Chennai cab erupts in flames, passenger dies trying to get out: Cop

The Chennai cab erupted in flames on the city’s Koyambedu flyover, leading to the death of the passenger. The driver survived with 50% burns.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 28, 2021 09:10 PM IST
The Chennai cab driver was taken to the Kilpauk Medical College where he is being treated for burns. (Screengrab)

Chennai:A 50-year-old man travelling in a cab was burnt alive when the vehicle erupted in flames on Chennai’s Koyambedu flyover on Monday. Police said the man, who was sitting in the rear seat of the taxi, struggled to get out of the car but couldn’t.

Cab driver, Sunil Kumar, survived the accident but sustained 50% burns.

Police said the passenger was identified as Arjunan but they have not been able to get any other information about him.

Initial investigations indicate that the driver figured something was wrong when he was descending on the four-lane flyover and stopped the vehicle. “He could smell smoke”, a police officer of Koyambedu police station said on condition of anonymity.

Within seconds, the car was up in flames. “The driver also struggled to open the car but he was able to get out eventually,” the officer said. Visuals of the accident show the white cab in flames and dark smoke billowing.

Arjunan, who was wearing a seat belt, also tried to get out but “he couldn’t open the door to get out in time and died on the spot,” the officer said.

The driver was taken to the Kilpauk Medical College where he is being treated for burns.

Police said they are trying to track the passenger’s family. “As of now we don’t know details of the deceased, if he’s from Chennai or elsewhere or for what purpose he was traveling.”

