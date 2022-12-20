Chennai cops rescue 12 boys, send them back to Bihar

A police team in Chennai rescued 12 boys belonging to Bihar from a study-like centre run by two men in the city’s Madhavaram area, and they were sent back to their native on Sunday, police said.

The boys, aged between 10 and 12, were found to have been physically assaulted after police found marks on their limbs.

Based on a tip-off, a police team from Madhavaram rescued the children on November 29 and arrested two men named, Akthar and Abdullah, who are also from Bihar.

“During the investigation, we found that the boys were from poor families, and they were brought here with the consent of their parents, hoping they would study here,” said a police official.

Following the rescue, the children were given first aid for their bruises and sent to a government children’s hospital in Egmore, where they were treated, police said, adding that they were subsequently sent to a government childcare institution for boys.

The two accused were arrested under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 75 (cruelty to children) of the Juvenile Justice Act.

A special coach on the train was arranged for the children to be sent back to Bihar. They were accompanied by a police officer and a child welfare officer who would hand them over to Bihar’s child welfare committee.