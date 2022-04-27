Fire at Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi govt hospital; no casualties, patients evacuated

A fire broke out at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Wednesday morning, news agency ANI reported. Several fire tenders were deployed to deal with the blaze. Visuals showed firefighters spraying streams of water and a plume of smoke rising into the air.

"All patients have been evacuated safely. The fire broke out in one of the older buildings, the new three blocks are safe from fire. So far no report of casualties or injuries have been reported," Dr J Radhakrishnan, principal secretary (health) for the Tamil Nadu government was quoted by ANI.

Later images shared by ANI showed patients being evacuated from the building, and being shifted outside as the fire-fighting operation continued.

With input from ANI

