Chennai rain: Roads, railway tracks inundated in city due to heavy rainfall amid cyclone ‘Michaung’

Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging in various parts of the Chennai city on Monday. Videos circulating on social media showed inundated roads with vehicles moving through knee-deep water.

A pedestrian wades through a flooded street after heavy rains in Chennai.(AFP)

In one such video shared by ANI, an ambulance was seen moving through a flooded road in Chennai city. In another video shared online, a train was seen moving on submerged tracks owing to incessant rainfall.

The deep depression over the South Bay of Bengal which has intensified into a cyclonic storm named 'Michaung' brought heavy rain in the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on Monday. The government of Tamil Nadu instructed schools to remain closed in the city in view of the circumstances. On the present situation in the city, the Tamil Nadu governor said in an official statement, “Some of our Eastern Coastal Districts have been badly affected by Cyclone Michaung, and life has been disrupted. Agencies of the Center and the State have been deployed to ensure the safety of people and to maintain essential services...”

Michaung which intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Monday morning is expected to move northwards close to the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh with a wind speed of 90-110 kmph.

Director General of IMD Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, “It is a severe cyclonic storm which lies 90km northeast of Chennai. It will move parallel to the Andhra Pradesh coast. The windspeed along Andra Pradesh will become 90-100kmph from today. We have given fishermen to not venture into the sea till Dec 6. Red alert issued for north coastal TN and AP & Yanam.”

Cyclone storm Michaung led to heavy rainfall and widespread waterlogging in low-lying areas, including hospitals and residential zones. The adverse weather conditions have disrupted train and flight services, causing further chaos in the city.

Due to the impact of the cyclone the Chennai bench of the Madras High Court and all district courts in the city were forced to shut down temporarily.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

