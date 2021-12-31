Chennai rains: Waterlogging, traffic jam irk citizens even as CM Stalin promises quicker relief

Several residents complained of waterlogging and traffic disruptions across Chennai after heavy rain lashed the city on Thursday and is expected to continue for the next 48 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall and thunderstorms at coastal districts and a few interior districts over the next five days. The IMD issued an orange alert for the city, along with the neighbouring districts of Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu and a red alert for the day for the coastal district of Nagapattinam.

“Extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one to two places over Nagapattinam. Heavy to very heavy [rain] is likely to occur at one to two places over delta districts, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Tiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area,” news agency ANI quoted an official of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai as saying.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, who hit the ground overseeing relief operations following the shower, said that the situation will soon get normal.

“According to data from the meteorological department, several parts of Chennai witnessed over 20cm of rainfall yesterday. All officials are working round the clock to set right the damage due to these unexpected rains,” Stalin said in a tweet. “I am also directly inspecting and monitoring the relief works. Soon the situation will improve,” he added.

Schools, colleges and educational institutions and government offices, except those providing essential services, in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts remained closed on Friday due to rain.

Following the sudden rain on Thursday night, several users took to Twitter and shared video clips of a traffic jam in one of the city’s arterial roads. One such video, which garnered widespread attention, showed a long line of vehicles in Mount Road at 10pm on Thursday and office goers complained of taking several hours to reach home.

At least three subways in the city were closed for traffic following the rains and power outages were also reported from some areas in the city such as Ashok Nagar, T Nagar and West Mambalam, according to local media reports.

Notably, the city was crippled by heavy rain during late November and early December this year due to the northeast monsoon. Several areas in Chennai and its neighbouring districts remained inundated while people in low lying areas and near reservoirs were temporarily accommodated in special relief camps.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30am on Friday, 24cm rainfall was recorded at the DGP Office weather station, the highest in the city, followed by 23cm in Avadi of the Thiruvallur district, 21cm in MRC Nagar, Chennai, and 19cm rainfall in the Anna University station, according to the IMD’s data.

