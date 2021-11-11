Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chennai threatened by cyclone circulation: Areas to avoid and other advisories
Chennai threatened by cyclone circulation: Areas to avoid and other advisories

As per the India Meteorological Department, the cyclonic depression in Bay of Bengal will continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts near Chennai by Thursday evening.
People travel on a boat in floodwaters on the outskirts of Chennai on Wednesday.(AP Photo)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 11:39 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Chennai, battered by incessant rain, is expected to receive more downpour as a depression in the Bay of Bengal is hurtling towards Tamil Nadu coast. The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) regional centre has said that it will cross the coast between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh on Thursday evening.

Districts in northern Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Kancheepuram and Villpuram are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, S Balachandran said.

In the morning, the depression was centred around 170km southeast of Chennai.

In the wake of the cyclonic circulation, the IMD has issued advisories for the people of Chennai and other cities.

Advisory for general public: Over a two-day period, the regions will experience "strong surface winds" of up to 60kmph. "People should not venture out unnecessarily," said Balachandran, adding that the IMD is constantly monitoring the situation.

Areas to avoid: The IMD has issued a red alert (warning for extremely heavy rainfall) for Chennai and northern Tamil Nadu on November 11. In Chennai, heavy rainfall was recorded on Wednesday in Ennore Port, Nugambakkam, Sterling road, KMC Hospital Road, MRC Nagar and Taramani, leading to reduced visibility and waterlogging in some locations. Apart from areas in Chennai, six other neighbouring districts are also expected to receive heavy rainfall and the local authorities have advised people to avoid those area of plan their travel accordingly.

Warning for fishermen: The IMD has advised fishermen to not venture into southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts on November 11.

Train services suspended: The office of Divisional Railway Manager of Southern Railway in Chennai said on Thursday that the majority of the services from MAS to Tiruvallur had been suspended due to waterlogging of tracks at Avadi and Ambattur.

