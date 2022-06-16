Home / India News / Chennai to get second airport soon; Centre to hold majority stake
Chennai to get second airport soon; Centre to hold majority stake

The government has identified two sites in Pannur and Parandur, and the work is expected to commence by the end of 2022
Representational image. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 12:24 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

In a big move to ease air traffic, the Union ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) has planned to open a new airport in Chennai. Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the central government will hold 51% stake in the airport, the second in the southern metropolis. The new airport is expected to handle eight international flights.

The government has identified two sites in Pannur and Parandur, and the work is expected to commence by the end of 2022. “However, no fixed time for commencement of the airport work has been decided as of now,” said a civil aviation ministry official. MoCA said that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has found two sites which are more feasible for airport projects as per availability of air space and other factors.

A team of experts from the AAI and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) inspected four locations – Padalam, Pannur, Thiruporur and Parandur – a few months ago, following which a pre-feasibility report was prepared and recommendations were made.

Officials said that depending on the site selected by the state government and MoCA, a detailed Obstacle Limitation Surface (OLS) survey, techno-economic feasibility study and other mandatory reports will be prepared.

However, both Pannur and Parandur have issues such as extra high-tension pylons, mobile towers and electrical poles in the vicinity of the site.

