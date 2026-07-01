Pune case: Chetan taken to Lohagad for 'gait analysis'; lawyer claims ‘no specific role’

Days after police took Siya Goyal to Lohagad Fort to recreate the sequence of events that allegedly led to the murder of her fiancé, Ketan Agarwal, investigators also took her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, to the crime scene as part of the probe.

Latest in Ketan Agarwal murder case

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Both Siya and Chetan have been accused of killing the Pune-based realtor by allegedly pushing him off a cliff at Lohagad Fort during a trek last month.

Speaking to ANI, Chetan's lawyer said he had argued before the court that "no specific role" could be attributed to his client apart from being mentioned once by Ketan and the "suspicion" that he had committed the act.

Also Read | Siya Goyal vs her lawyer: ₹10 crore defamation suit on accused's brother in Ketan Agarwal case

The Pune Police took the accused on Wednesday for a crime scene reconstruction and gait analysis. The gait analysis is the studying of human movements when walking or running and is used by cops to identify suspects captured on videos or CCTVs. Following this, the police will complete the legal procedure of the crime scene reconstruction.

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{{^usCountry}} The fort was shut on Tuesday and tourists were evacuated as the police carried out investigative procedures in connection with the case, according to ANI. ‘Probe hasn’t clarified Chetan's role' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fort was shut on Tuesday and tourists were evacuated as the police carried out investigative procedures in connection with the case, according to ANI. ‘Probe hasn’t clarified Chetan's role' {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While speaking to ANI, Chetan's lawyer, Advocate Radhikesh Uttarwar, said he had argued that neither the police remand reports nor the investigation had so far clarified Chetan's role in the crime. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While speaking to ANI, Chetan's lawyer, Advocate Radhikesh Uttarwar, said he had argued that neither the police remand reports nor the investigation had so far clarified Chetan's role in the crime. {{/usCountry}}

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"I have argued that Chetan’s name appears only twice across all remand reports and the FIR. Once where the deceased mentioned Chetan's name to their father, and a second instance involving a direct allegation specifically, a suspicion that Chetan committed the act. Beyond this, no specific role has been attributed to Chetan in either the FIR or the remand reports; the documents merely refer to "the accused" collectively," he told ANI.

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Chetan's counsel urged the court to grant them time to meet him “to understand his version of events” and “gather more information regarding his role.”

Advocate Uttarwar said the next arguments presented before the court would be that the investigation requiring personal custody was now “effectively complete”. The counsel said they would appeal to the court that Chetan be remanded to judicial custody and sent to Yerwada Central Prison. “It will likely be difficult to secure additional police custody after 3rd July,” Uttarwar told ANI.

Both Siya and Chetan were arrested June 23, five days after Ketan's murder, and currently remain in police custody. Siya was taken to the fort last week around 6:30 am amid tight security, wherein she was first questioned about locations where Ketan had parked his car and where her boyfriend had parked his motorcycle on the day of the incident. She was then taken to the spot from where Ketan was allegedly pushed.

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