Siya Goyal vs her lawyer: ₹10 crore defamation suit on accused's brother in Ketan Agarwal case

After Siya's brother, Sahil Goyal, denied that the family had appointed Aashuutosh Srivastava as her lawyer, Srivastava sent a ₹10 crore defamation notice, alleging that false claims had been made about his role in the case.

Siya Goyal is accused of killing her fiancé, Ketan Agarwal, along with her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary. Ketan was reportedly pushed off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune on June 18.

Who is Siya Goyal's lawyer? The question has added a new twist to the ongoing investigation into the Pune fort death case, with advocate Aashuutosh Srivastava sending a ₹10 crore defamation notice to Siya's brother, Sahil Goyal, on Tuesday over competing claims about her legal representation.

"We have sent a ₹10 crore defamation notice to Sahil Goyal. We did this because we heard a statement from him where he is stating completely false facts, lying, and attempting to mislead the public. As far as the accused, Siya Goyal, is concerned, she has signed and authorised all necessary legal documents in every proper manner, and those documents, including the Vakalatnama have already been filed in court. She has granted us the legal authority for her High Court representation as well, which we will oversee moving forward, Aashuutosh told news agency PTI.

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He further said,"We have absolutely nothing to do with Sahil Goyal. We haven't spoken to him, had no communication with him on any subject, and exchanged no emails. Hence, a statement of this nature from him is highly irresponsible, defamatory, and constitutes an outright attack on the legal fraternity. As an accused, Siya Goyal has every legal right to retain a lawyer. Even if she wishes to change her counsel at any point, there is a formal legal procedure for that, which strictly requires a No Objection Certificate (NOC). Sahil Goyal must issue an apology for his statement, because we do not represent him, and he holds absolutely no authority to give false statements."

Competing claims over legal representation The controversy emerged after advocate Aashuutosh Srivastava appeared publicly on behalf of Siya Goyal and questioned the evidentiary value of her alleged confession made while in police custody.

Also read | Who is Siya Goyal's lawyer? Fresh twist as accused's brother says Aashutosh Srivastava 'was never hired'

However, within a day, another advocate, Vipul Dushing, announced that he and his legal team were representing Siya in the case, creating confusion over who had been officially engaged by the accused.