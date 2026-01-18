Chhangur Baba's key associate arrested from Nagpur in conversion racket case

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Saturday arrested Idhu Islam, a close associate of Chhangur Baba, from Nagpur in connection with its investigation into an alleged religious conversion racket operating in the state. Idhu Islam played a key role in managing funds and logistics for the conversion network. (HT Photo/File)

The operation was carried out by a joint team of local police and the Maharashtra ATS and UP ATS.

As per the statement, Idhu Islam played a key role in managing funds and logistics for the conversion network.

Last year, on July 20, the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested an accused in connection with the religious conversion syndicate allegedly led by Chhangur Baba alias Jamaluddin, officials said.

The accused, identified as Rajesh Kumar Upadhyay, was arrested on Saturday, they said.

It was days after Jamaluddin and his close aide, Nasreen, the alleged masterminds of a covert network involved in religious conversions across Uttar Pradesh and beyond, were arrested in Uttar Pradesh.

According to Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General (ADG) of Law and Order, Amitabh Yash, the gang operated for over 15 years and used a variety of manipulative tactics, including honey-trapping, administrative pressure, targeting minors, and enlisting influential individuals to facilitate conversions.

"A significant amount of foreign funding has been traced to the gang," ADG Yash had told ANI earlier.

"Separate rate cards existed for different types of conversions, and the money was routed through nearly 40 bank accounts. The ATS is tracking the sources of these funds."

He further stated that any properties acquired using these funds would be seized and demolished as per legal provisions.

"Chhangur Baba and his main associate, Neetu alias Nasreen, will be interrogated regarding their network, financial trail, and assets. The process to seize and demolish their illegally acquired properties has begun. All individuals against whom there is evidence have been arrested. Mohammed Ahmed is also named in the case, and further investigation is underway," he added.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had requested a copy of the FIR from the ATS for a parallel investigation into the financial aspects.