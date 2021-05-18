Home / India News / Chhattisgarh: 18 passengers injured as bus falls into ditch
Chhattisgarh: 18 passengers injured as bus falls into ditch

The accident took place around 4am on Tuesday. Three passengers were critically injured but are now out of danger.
By hindustantimes.com | Reported by Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 01:02 PM IST
At least 18 passengers were injured as a bus fell into a ditch in the early morning hours of Tuesday in Chhattisgarh’s Ambikapur, near the state’s Udaipur district. Three passengers, who were critical, were referred to Abikapur’s Government Medical College and Hospital, and are now reported to be out of danger.

According to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Udaipur, the accident took place around 4am on Tuesday. The bus, a Mahindra company vehicle, was on its way to Jharkhand’s Garhwa from the Chhattisgarh’s capital city of Raipur. The vehicle fell into a ditch on the Raipur-Ambikapur highway in Gumga village, reportedly because the driver fell asleep, thus losing his control over it.

As soon as the news spread, Udaipur SDM, police and other administrative officials arrived on the spot. According to reports, there were 35 passengers in the bus. The injured were rushed to a hospital in Udaipur of whom the three critical ones were then referred to Ambikapur.

Another bus was later arranged to transfer the remaining passengers to their destination.

