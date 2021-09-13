Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh: 20 IAS, 2 IPS and 94 state officers reshuffled in a day
india news

Chhattisgarh: 20 IAS, 2 IPS and 94 state officers reshuffled in a day

The Chhattisgarh home department also transferred two IPS officers. Ajay Yadav (2004 batch) who was posted as deputy inspector general (IG) in police headquarters has been given additional responsibility of in-charge IG of Surguja range
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 02:10 PM IST
The Chhattisgarh government also issued an order to reshuffle 94 officers of Chhattisgarh Administrative Service on Sunday evening. (ANI)

The Chhattisgarh government late on Sunday reshuffled 20 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, 94 Chhattisgarh Administrative Service officers and two Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

Additional chief secretary (ACS) Subrat Kumar Sahoo (1996 batch) was relieved of additional charge of ACS, Water Resource Department, and given responsibility for Public Health and Engineering Department.

Similarly, additional charges were given to principal secretary Manoj Kumar Pingua (1994) while Agriculture and Farmer Welfare and BioTechnology Department secretary Dr M Geetha (1997) was given additional charge of resident commissioner, Chhattisgarh Bhawan, New Delhi.

The other IAS officers who were either given additional charges or transferred or relieved from charges were Amrit Kumar Khalkho (2002), Siddharth Komal Singh Pardeshi (2003), Avinash Champawat (2003), Prasanna R (2004), Ambalgan P (2004) Dhananjay Dewangan (2004), Neelam Namdev Ekka (2005), Alex V F Paul Menon (2006), Bhuvnesh Yadav (2006), Rajesh Singh Rana (2008), Narendra Kumar Dugga (2008), Abhijeet Singh (2012), Rannbir Sharma (2012), Sudhakar Khalkho (2012), Jagdish Sonkar (2013), Rituraj Raghuvanshi (2014), Chandan Sanjay Tripathi (2016) and Tulika Prajapati (2016)

RELATED STORIES

The Chhattisgarh home department also transferred two IPS officers. Ajay Yadav (2004) who was posted as deputy inspector general (IG) in police headquarters has been given additional responsibility of in-charge IG of Surguja range.

Similarly, Vivek Shukla (2019) has been relieved from additional charge of superintendent of police (SP) of Janjgir-Champa district and shifted to police headquarters as assistant inspector general.

Later on Sunday evening, the state government also issued an order to reshuffle 94 officers of Chhattisgarh Administrative Service posted across the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bhupendra Patel has a packed day before taking oath as Gujarat CM

NSCN (IM) questions ceasefire pacts with ‘surrogate factions’ over Naga issue

BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal files nomination for Bhabanipur by-polls

News updates from HT: ED summons AAP leader in money laundering probe
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP