Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh: 9 dead in road accident in Bastar’s Kondagaon district
india news

Chhattisgarh: 9 dead in road accident in Bastar’s Kondagaon district

Seven people died at the spot while two others died at the hospital. Seven others travelling in the autorickshaw suffered injuries and were admitted to a local hospital in Kondagaon district of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 10:11 AM IST
All the deceased and the injured were said to be related and they were returning from a funeral in a nearby village when the accident took place in Bastar’s Kondagaon district in Chhattisgarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Nine persons returning from a funeral were killed and seven others injured after an autorickshaw, in which they were travelling, collided with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Kondagaon district of Bastar region on Sunday, police said. Two among the injured, who were admitted to a local hospital, were said to be in serious condition.

The accident took place near Borgaon turn under Farasgaon police station limits when the autorickshaw collided with the SUV, which was coming from Jagdalpur in the evening, said Rahul Dev Sharma, additional superintendent of police, Kondagaon.

“Seven people died at the spot while two others died at the hospital. Seven others travelling in the autorickshaw suffered injuries and were admitted to a local hospital,” said the ASP.

The driver of the SUV fled from the spot after the incident, leaving the vehicle there.

“The deceased and the injured were all related to each other and had gone to attend a funeral at a nearby village,” Sharma said.

Police said they have launched a hunt for the driver of the SUV and registered a case.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Widespread rain likely over Gujarat, Rajasthan and MP for next two days

Army launches search op along LoC in Uri after detecting suspicious movement

Punjab turmoil may have ripple effect in Rajasthan

News updates from HT: Amarinder Singh’s resignation sign of Congress’ decline
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP