Chhattisgarh: 9 dead in road accident in Bastar’s Kondagaon district

Nine persons returning from a funeral were killed and seven others injured after an autorickshaw, in which they were travelling, collided with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Kondagaon district of Bastar region on Sunday, police said. Two among the injured, who were admitted to a local hospital, were said to be in serious condition.

The accident took place near Borgaon turn under Farasgaon police station limits when the autorickshaw collided with the SUV, which was coming from Jagdalpur in the evening, said Rahul Dev Sharma, additional superintendent of police, Kondagaon.

“Seven people died at the spot while two others died at the hospital. Seven others travelling in the autorickshaw suffered injuries and were admitted to a local hospital,” said the ASP.

The driver of the SUV fled from the spot after the incident, leaving the vehicle there.

“The deceased and the injured were all related to each other and had gone to attend a funeral at a nearby village,” Sharma said.

Police said they have launched a hunt for the driver of the SUV and registered a case.