Chhattisgarh adds 4,174 new Covid-19 cases, new variant found

Chhattisgarh continues to witness a spurt in Covid-19 cases as 4,174 people were detected with the viral infection on Friday, taking the overall tally to 3,57,978, an official said.

With 43 more deaths due to the viral infection and co-morbidities recorded during the day, the death toll climbed to 4,247, a health official said.

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo said a new variant of the coronavirus had been detected in eight patients from the state.

The health minister said, “As per recent reports (of the samples of Covid-19 patients from the state) received from the Centre, a new strain called N440K of the coronavirus has been found in eight patients,”

“However, the variant is a normal mutation (of the virus) and there is no need to worry. Neither the Centre nor our scientists have warned that it is more virulent. Whatever treatment and procedure was underway for the previous strain, the same will be continued for the new variant,” he added.

As many as 52 people were discharged from hospitals while 893 others completed their home isolation period today, leaving the state with 31,858 active cases. The number of people who have recovered from the infection increased to 3,21,873, he said.

The worst-hit districts of Raipur and Durg accounted for 1,405 and 964 of the new cases respectively. While the total count of the infection in Raipur has touched 68,404, including 930 deaths, Durg’s caseload increased to 41,032, including 766 deaths.