Chhattisgarh allows cinema halls to operate with full capacity in 4 districts

The Congress-led Chhattisgarh government has allowed cinema halls and multiplexes to operate with full capacity in the capital city of Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur and Kawardha districts amid an improvement in the overall coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic situation.

According to a government order issued on Tuesday, people visiting cinema halls and multiplexes will have to present a vaccination certificate. In containment and buffer zones, such facilities will remain closed.

The order stated that cinema halls and multiplexes should maintain a temperature ranging between 24 to 30 degrees Celsius through air conditioning. All Covid-19 protocols, including social distancing and wearing masks, will have to be followed.

"The facility owners must ensure their staffers are fully vaccinated. Entry and exit points and common areas should have touch-free dispensers besides sanitisers," a public relations department official told news agency PTI.

Those experiencing symptoms such as cold, fever or cough will not be allowed inside the premises, the official said. In order to avoid overcrowding, online and advance booking of shows will be allowed, he added.

Previously, Chhattisgarh had reopened cinema halls and multiplexes in June this year with a 50% attendance cap. These facilities were shut during the more-infectious second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in April and May.

The state has reported 1,006,220 cases, 992,401 recoveries, 233 active cases and 13,586 deaths due to the coronavirus disease. On Tuesday, 22 new cases were reported while two more patients died and six recovered from the virus.

Recently, the government allowed reopening of schools for all classes in Chhattisgarh. In September, schools reopened for classes 6, 7, 9 and 11 with 50% attendance