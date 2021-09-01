Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chhattisgarh begins survey for data for quotas announced in 2019

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday launched the portal (www.cgqdc.in) and the app through which the Chhattisgarh Quantifiable Data Commission (CQDC) is carrying out the survey
By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 03:52 PM IST
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. (File photo)

Chhattisgarh has started a survey of Other Backward Classes ( OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections ( EWS) to collect quantifiable data for the quotas announced under these categories in 2019, officials said on Wednesday.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday launched the portal (www.cgqdc.in) and the app through which the Chhattisgarh Quantifiable Data Commission (CQDC) is carrying out the survey. Baghel said the survey was aimed to ensure justice to every deprived section of society and to create equal opportunities.

Also Read | After return from Delhi, tight-lipped Baghel meets community leaders in state

“In September 2019, the reservation for OBCs was increased from 14% to 27% through an ordinance along with 10% reservation for the EWS. Later, some challenged the decision in the high court, which stayed the decision and directed the state government to submit quantifiable data for the reservation,” said Baghel.

The CQDC was created following a high court direction.

Baghel appealed to the people belonging to the OBC and EWC categories to participate in the data collection survey.

In a statement, the government said 5,549 supervisors have been appointed for the survey.

