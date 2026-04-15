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Chhattisgarh boiler explosion: Toll rises to 14

Police said five of those injured have been shifted to Raipur for advanced treatment while the remaining are admitted to hospitals in Raigarh

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 10:22 am IST
By Ritesh Mishra
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The toll from the boiler explosion at a power plant at Singhitarai village in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti on Tuesday rose to 14, police said on Wednesday.

The explosion was likely triggered by a leak in the high-pressure steam tube connected to the boiler.

Police superintendent Prafull Thakur said 14 people have died and 20 are injured. “Of the injured, five have been shifted to Raipur for advanced treatment. The remaining are undergoing treatment at hospitals in the Raigarh district.”

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the incident and announced a compensation of 5 lakh for the kin of each of those killed and 50,000 for those injured. He ordered an inquiry into the incident and said strict action would be taken against those found responsible. The state government is ensuring proper and free medical treatment for all injured, he said.

The district administration ordered a magisterial probe into the incident. Officials said the explosion at the Vedanta power plant was likely triggered by a leak in the high-pressure steam tube connected to the boiler.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritesh Mishra

State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

power plant vedanta chhattisgarh
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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