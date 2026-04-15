Chhattisgarh boiler explosion: Toll rises to 14

The toll from the boiler explosion at a power plant at Singhitarai village in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti on Tuesday rose to 14, police said on Wednesday.

The explosion was likely triggered by a leak in the high-pressure steam tube connected to the boiler.

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Police superintendent Prafull Thakur said 14 people have died and 20 are injured. “Of the injured, five have been shifted to Raipur for advanced treatment. The remaining are undergoing treatment at hospitals in the Raigarh district.”

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the incident and announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the kin of each of those killed and ₹50,000 for those injured. He ordered an inquiry into the incident and said strict action would be taken against those found responsible. The state government is ensuring proper and free medical treatment for all injured, he said.

The district administration ordered a magisterial probe into the incident. Officials said the explosion at the Vedanta power plant was likely triggered by a leak in the high-pressure steam tube connected to the boiler.

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{{^usCountry}} Plant authorities said that at least six of the injured are in critical condition, and efforts were underway to airlift some workers for advanced medical care. In a statement, Vedanta said the explosion occurred at one of the boiler units at its Singhitarai plant, involving personnel of its sub-contractor, NTPC GE Power Services Limited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Plant authorities said that at least six of the injured are in critical condition, and efforts were underway to airlift some workers for advanced medical care. In a statement, Vedanta said the explosion occurred at one of the boiler units at its Singhitarai plant, involving personnel of its sub-contractor, NTPC GE Power Services Limited. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The company said its immediate priority is to provide the best possible medical assistance to the affected workers and that it is coordinating closely with medical teams and local authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The company said its immediate priority is to provide the best possible medical assistance to the affected workers and that it is coordinating closely with medical teams and local authorities. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritesh Mishra ...Read More State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years. Read Less

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