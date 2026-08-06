Chhattisgarh cabinet clears 500 crore AI Mission; to support over 300 startups

The Chhattisgarh Cabinet on Wednesday approved ₹500 crore for its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Mission, marking the state’s biggest investment in AI to promote digital governance, skill development and innovation over the next five years.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai at the Mahanadi Bhawan. (@vishnudsai | Official X account)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai at the Mahanadi Bhawan.

The AI Mission aims to strengthen governance, promote emerging technologies, enhance skills and boost the digital economy.

Under the five-year programme, the state will establish 100 AI Data Labs, set up five Centres of Excellence, support more than 300 AI startups, train six lakh students and 1.5 lakh government employees in AI, and develop more than 50 AI-powered government services to improve public service delivery.

The initiative is aligned with the Centre’s IndiaAI Mission and seeks to position Chhattisgarh as a future-ready digital state.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh CM announces DSP post for CWG silver medallist Gyaneshwari Yadav

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The cabinet also approved the allotment of land at a concessional rate to Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), a government of India Miniratna public sector undertaking, for setting up the state’s first Heavy Earth Moving Equipment manufacturing plant. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cabinet also approved the allotment of land at a concessional rate to Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), a government of India Miniratna public sector undertaking, for setting up the state’s first Heavy Earth Moving Equipment manufacturing plant. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The cabinet approved the first phase of the Works and Account Management Information System (WAMIS) in the Public Works Department.

The cabinet amended the guidelines of the Chief Minister’s Rural Road and Development Scheme to expand its coverage and simplify implementation. The mandatory requirement of carrying out earthwork through MGNREGA before road construction has been removed, while the construction of cement concrete roads and drains in internal village lanes has been included.