...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Chhattisgarh cabinet okays power utility IPO plan, 15,000/ acre aid for non-paddy crop cultivation

Chhattisgarh cabinet okays power utility IPO plan, ₹15,000/ acre aid for non-paddy crop cultivation

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 03:52 pm IST
PTI |
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Raipur, The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Tuesday approved the listing of state-run Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission Company on the stock exchange through an IPO to encourage farmers to shift from paddy cultivation to alternative Kharif crops, officials said.

Chhattisgarh cabinet okays power utility IPO plan, 15,000/ acre aid for non-paddy crop cultivation

Several decisions were taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Mahanadi Mantralaya Bhawan in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar.

The cabinet nod for CSPTCL's listing through an Initial Public Offering is expected to provide citizens and investors an opportunity to participate in the company's growth journey while strengthening its financial capacity and transparency, a government official said.

The cabinet authorised the company's board of directors to complete the necessary procedures related to the proposed listing, he said.

The government also approved a revamped version of the Krishak Unnati Yojana for the kharif season of 2026.

Under the new framework, farmers cultivating pulses, oilseeds, maize, kodo millet, kutki, ragi and cotton, or those shifting from paddy to other kharif crops, will receive input assistance of 15,000 per acre, he said.

Other decisions include clearing a proposal to transfer the yoga subject from the Social Welfare Department to the Medical Education Department.

The move is expected to ensure better coordination and effective implementation of yoga-related education, training and research activities, he said.

In another decision, the cabinet approved sending consent to the Centre for a Direct Debit Mandate under the Payment Security Mechanism scheme for effective implementation of the Prime Minister's e-Bus Service Scheme.

This decision will facilitate the operation of 240 electric buses sanctioned for Raipur, Durg-Bhilai, Bilaspur and Korba cities.

The scheme will provide citizens with modern, eco-friendly, safe and affordable public transport while helping reduce urban pollution, improve energy efficiency and strengthen public transportation systems, he said.

The cabinet also approved amendments to the Chhattisgarh Minerals Rules, 2009.

Under the revised rules, RFID tags and vehicle tracking systems will be made mandatory for vehicles transporting minerals. Modern technology-based systems will also be introduced for mineral grade determination and quantity assessment, he said.

The amendments would help curb illegal mining, transportation and storage of minerals, enhance transparency and boost state revenue, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
farmers' income initial public offering raipur
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh cabinet okays power utility IPO plan, 15,000/ acre aid for non-paddy crop cultivation
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.