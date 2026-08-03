Chhattisgarh CM announces DSP post for CWG silver medallist Gyaneshwari Yadav

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday announced a cash reward of ₹30 lakh and an out-of-turn promotion to the post of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) for weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav, who won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

Sai said the decision was aimed at recognising her achievement and motivating other athletes to excel at the highest level. (@vishnudsai X/ANI)

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Sai said the decision was aimed at recognising her achievement and motivating other athletes to excel at the highest level.

The 23-year-old athlete from Rajnandgaon district secured the silver medal in the women’s 53kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow, Scotland.

Yadav, accompanied by her parents, met the CM at his official residence, where she was felicitated for her achievement and for bringing laurels to the country and Chhattisgarh.

Sai said that her journey would inspire young athletes, particularly girls, across the state.

Also Read:After Glasgow’s 39-medal haul, Indian stars who could light up the Ahmedabad Commonwealth Games on home soil in 2030

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{{^usCountry}} Yadav, who had earlier won a bronze medal at the Asian Weightlifting Championships, was appointed as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in the Chhattisgarh police in Rajnandgaon in August 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yadav, who had earlier won a bronze medal at the Asian Weightlifting Championships, was appointed as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in the Chhattisgarh police in Rajnandgaon in August 2023. {{/usCountry}}

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Recalling that he had met Yadav before her departure for Glasgow and later congratulated her through a video call, the CM reiterated the state government’s commitment to strengthening sports by developing modern infrastructure, providing quality coaching and extending all possible support to talented athletes.

He said the government’s objective was to create an ecosystem that enables every promising sportsperson from Chhattisgarh to realise their potential and compete successfully at national and international events.