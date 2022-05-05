Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh CM distributes ration to beneficiaries, suspends officer for laxity
india news

Published on May 05, 2022 10:05 AM IST
Chhattisgath chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday kickstarted his ‘Bhent-Mulaqat Abhiyan', a public outreach campaign. On the first day of the initiative, the chief minister visited Kusmi village in Balrampur district. He inspected a police station, a fair price shop and the local panchayat office. During his visit, Baghel distributed ration to the beneficiaries after weighing it with his own hands. During the inspection of the fair price shop, the chief minister interacted with the beneficiaries and inquired about the ration they received every month. 

Baghel also inquired about the distribution of ration while interacting with the beneficiaries. The Chief Minister sought stock register from the fair price shopkeeper and inquired about the ration card.

As many as 1,246 beneficiaries as cardholders are registered under this government fair price shop run by Kusmi Forest Committee. During the inspection, it was found that advance stock of rice, sugar, gram and salt has been kept for distribution in the month of May.A villager named Shashikala complained to the chief minister alleging that her name was removed from the Below Poverty Line (BPL) list and she does not have a ration card. The chief minister spoke to the Balrampur district collector and ordered the suspension of chief municipal officer SK Dubey. “Strict action will be taken against the official concerned for showing negligence in work despite of constant instructions and warnings,” Baghel said. 

During his visit, the chief minister broke protocol to directly interact with the public and listen to their grievances. He also asked people if they have any problem related to police force.

Topics
bhupesh baghel chhattisgarh
