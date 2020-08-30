Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to go in isolation after 2 staff members test Covid-19 positive

india

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said he will go in isolation for the next four days as a precautionary measure after two of his staff members, including a personal security officer, tested positive for Covid-19.

The chief minister has tested coronavirus negative.

“My OSD (Officer on Special Duty) and PSO (Personal Security Officer) have found corona positive. My (test) report is negative at the moment, but I will be in isolation for the next four days as a precautionary measure. This is a period of crisis, everyone please be careful,” CM Baghel tweeted.

Chhattisgarh on Saturday recorded 1,157 new coronavirus cases and eight fatalities, taking the count to 28,390 and death toll to 262.

The state has 12,313 active cases at present, and as many as 15,818 people have recovered from the disease. As per Saturday’s tally, worst-hit Raipur district reported 630 new cases which took the total case tally in the district to 10,078.