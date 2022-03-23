Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh CM calls fuel price hike BJP's 'first gift', Kharge says expect daily Vikas
india news

Chhattisgarh CM calls fuel price hike BJP's 'first gift', Kharge says expect daily Vikas

'Ending an over four-and-a-half month hiatus, the state-owned oil companies on Tuesday increased the petrol and diesel prices by 80 paise a litre each and the domestic cooking gas LPG by ₹50 per cylinder.
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.
Published on Mar 23, 2022 06:31 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said he had warned about the fuel price hike if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is voted back to power in the state elections. Baghel said that the rise in fuel and gas prices is the BJP’s gift to the people of this country for forming the government in four states.

“I had earlier (during the campaign for Assembly elections 2022) said that prices of petrol, diesel & LPG's domestic cylinder will rise if BJP voted to power. The rise in fuel and gas prices is the BJP's first gift to the people of the country after forming government in four states,” news agency ANI quoted the senior Congress leader as saying.

Months before the assembly elections in five states, the central government had slashed excise duty on diesel and petrol by 10 and 5 per litre, respectively.

Ending an over four-and-a-half month hiatus, the state-owned oil companies on Tuesday increased the petrol and diesel prices by 80 paise a litre each and the domestic cooking gas LPG by 50 per cylinder. After the revision, petrol in Delhi is now being sold at 96.21 per litre as against 95.41 previously while diesel rates have gone up from 86.67 per litre to 87.47.

RELATED STORIES

In Mumbai, fuel bunks are selling petrol 110.82 per litre and diesel 95 per litre.

The rates are likely to continue to rise over the next few days as state oil firms recoup losses from keeping prices on hold for a record 137 days, reported PTI.

"Congratulations to PM Modiji for achieving his 'target' of 1,000 per LPG cylinder in most parts of the country. There will now be daily 'Vikas' in petrol and diesel prices as well. The only affordable things under Modi Govt are communalism & Hatred. Everything else is expensive," Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
petrol rates bhupesh baghel
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP