Raipur, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday directed all district collectors to regularly monitor road conditions and ensure people do not face inconvenience in commuting during the monsoon, officials said.

Chhattisgarh CM directs collectors to monitor road conditions, keep them motorable during monsoon

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The CM asked them to regularly inspect the condition of under-construction roads in their respective districts, visit sites themselves when necessary and coordinate with concerned departments and construction agencies to keep the roads fit for traffic, an official statement added.

"In areas witnessing heavy traffic, he directed the administration to coordinate with the police and traffic department to ensure safe and uninterrupted movement. He also directed collectors to remain particularly vigilant about road safety during the rainy season," the statement said.

Sai told officials that priority should be given to filling potholes, levelling roads, improving drainage and undertaking other necessary interim repairs on roads under construction or damaged due to rains.

"Even if there are practical difficulties in carrying out permanent construction in view of the weather conditions, every necessary measure should be ensured to keep the roads motorable," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The district administration should coordinate with the departments like National Highway Authority of India, Public Works Department, urban local bodies or any other agency, and ensure quick resolution of road related problems, Sai said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The district administration should coordinate with the departments like National Highway Authority of India, Public Works Department, urban local bodies or any other agency, and ensure quick resolution of road related problems, Sai said. {{/usCountry}}

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"Construction of the approved or under-construction road works should be expedited immediately after the monsoon. Agencies should prepare action plans and complete road construction and permanent repair works with quality and within the stipulated deadlines," he said.

The CM also took cognisance of a viral video showing the poor condition of a road at Kharsia Chowk in Ambikapur city, the administrative headquarters of Surguja district, and spoke to Collector Ajeet Vasant over the phone to ascertain the situation.

He directed the collector to immediately inspect the road and ensure necessary repair and improvement work, the statement said.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.