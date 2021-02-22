IND USA
Chhattisgarh CM sends proposals worth 234cr for tribal development to Centre
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said In year 2020-21, minor forest produce worth nearly <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>115 crore rupees have been procured at minimum support price so far.(HT PHOTO.)
india news

Chhattisgarh CM sends proposals worth 234cr for tribal development to Centre

  • Baghel wrote that the procurement of minor forest produce from tribals at minimum support price has played an important role in providing employment to tribals and forest dwellers during Covid-19 crisis.
By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:50 AM IST

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Union tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda requesting immediate approval of proposals worth 234.18 crore for minor-forest-produce-based development of the state’s tribals citing the scheme’s success in providing employment and sustenance to tribals during Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has stated that 44% of the geographical area in Chhattisgarh is covered in forests and 31.80% of the population is tribal.

“Under the Government of India's Minimum Support Price Scheme, 38 kinds of minor forest produce along with 14 others types of minor forest produce are procured at the rate fixed by state government. In year 2020-21, minor forest produce worth nearly 115 crore rupees have been procured at minimum support price so far. This scheme has played an important role in providing employment to tribal people and forest dwellers during Covid-19 crisis. In year 2020-21, Chhattisgarh secured first rank in the country for collecting 72.5 percent of the total minor forest produce collection under Minimum Support Price Scheme. Similarly, under Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana, 139 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras have been established and more than 120 herbals products are being manufactured and sold under the brand name of 'Chhattisgarh Herbals',” the CM stated in his letter stated.

Baghel further elaborated on the state government’s proposals.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh CM requests Rajnath to expedite army cantonment set up at Bilaspur

“This includes the proposal worth Rs.100 crore for working capital for collection of minor forest produce at minimum support price, proposal worth 21.91 crore for reimbursement of business losses incurred under the Minimum Support Price Scheme,” the letter states.

He also mentions proposal worth 65.77 crore for livelihood development in scheduled areas under Covid-19 pandemic response plan. “Hence, I request approve these proposals and sanction funds under the same as soon as possible,” Baghel said in the letter.

BJP Puducherry unit president V Saminathan (Source: Twitter)
india news

Will not stake a claim to form govt in Puducherry, says BJP

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:32 PM IST
We will not try and form a government at this stage. With the people’s blessings in the forthcoming elections and Modiji’s leadership, the NDA will form a government, said BJP state unit president V Saminathan
Narayanasamy had moved the motion seeking the confidence vote minutes after the assembly met for a one-day special session. (ANI)
india news

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy resigns after losing trust vote

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Puducherry chief minister V Narayansamy accused former lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi of "colluding with the opposition" to topple his government.
Fuel prices have been kept unchanged for second straight day (Representative Image)
india news

Fuel prices unchanged for second straight day. Check rates in your city

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:15 AM IST
After 12 straight days of hike, state-run oil-marketing companies (OMC) had kept prices unchanged on February 21.
Representational image.
india news

Supreme Court to hear Amazon’s plea to stall Future-Reliance deal today

By Utkarsh Anand
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:15 AM IST
The US retail giant is also banking on the October 25, 2020 Emergency Arbitrator order passed by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre that had restrained FRL from going ahead with the deal with Reliance Retail
Amravati, which is in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, is reporting the highest number of Covid-19 cases across the state. (AP)
india news

Maharashtra’s Amravati to go under week-long lockdown from today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:38 AM IST
Amravati’s guardian minister Yashomati Thakur said the lockdown will be in force till 8am on March 1, which she said was essential to control the recent spike in cases.
Police personnel stand guard as CBI officials (not in picture) investigate the case in Hathras on October 13, 2020. (File photo)
india news

Hathras gangrape case: CBI files status report before high court

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:23 AM IST
On September 14 last year, a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four persons in Hathras district when she had gone to the fields. She was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital in an extremely critical condition where she died two weeks later on September 29
Farmers demonstrating and raising slogans at the Ghazipur border protest site as the agitation against new farm laws continues, in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Farm laws protests LIVE: Tikait to hold Mahapanchayat at 2 states today

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:33 PM IST
  • Tikait, Priyanka Gandhi and Kejriwal have all turned their sights towards farmer communities in a bid to corner the government.
Indian women wearing face masks as precaution against COVID-19, stand in queue to cast their vote for local body elections in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)
india news

India’s Covid-19 tally over 11 million, death toll at 156,385

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:03 AM IST
There were 14,199 new Covid-19 cases and 83 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the health ministry dashboard showed.
Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (PTI)
india news

Puducherry Floor Test LIVE: Democracy dead, says CM Narayanasamy after resigning

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Puducherry Floor Test LIVE: New L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan last week ordered floor test for Feb 22, by 5pm.
Demonstrators raising slogans at the Ghazipur border protest site in New Delhi. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
india news

Farmers’ protest: RSS starts outreach programme in Punjab

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:24 AM IST
At meetings with local leaders, Sangh functionaries have underlined the need to differentiate between the pro-farmer groups and individuals and organisations known to support the Khalistan movement
There are 17 stations on the Banihal to Baramulla route. (File photo)
india news

11 months on, train services within Kashmir resume today

By Ashiq Hussain
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:19 AM IST
There will be two trips to begin with. The train will leave from Baramulla at 9.10am and then from Banihal at 11.25am
Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (File Photo)(Agency File Phot)
india news

Puducherry floor test today: A timeline of the crisis

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:04 AM IST
The ruling Congress-led coalition teeters on the edge in the poll-bound Union territory of Puducherry.
People walk on a snow-covered road at Ahlan village in South Kashmir. (File photo)
india news

Light rain, snow likely over J&K, Himachal and Uttarakhand

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Thunderstorms or lightning are also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad during the next five days, said IMD
Military disengagement near Pangong in Ladakh. (AFP)
india news

India-China disengagement: ITBP to continue patrolling in non-friction points

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:25 AM IST
As part of the agreement on disengagement, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army moved its forces to the east of Finger 8 on the north bank, and the Indian Army to its base near Finger 3
