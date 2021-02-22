Chhattisgarh CM sends proposals worth ₹234cr for tribal development to Centre
- Baghel wrote that the procurement of minor forest produce from tribals at minimum support price has played an important role in providing employment to tribals and forest dwellers during Covid-19 crisis.
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Union tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda requesting immediate approval of proposals worth ₹234.18 crore for minor-forest-produce-based development of the state’s tribals citing the scheme’s success in providing employment and sustenance to tribals during Covid-19 pandemic.
Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has stated that 44% of the geographical area in Chhattisgarh is covered in forests and 31.80% of the population is tribal.
“Under the Government of India's Minimum Support Price Scheme, 38 kinds of minor forest produce along with 14 others types of minor forest produce are procured at the rate fixed by state government. In year 2020-21, minor forest produce worth nearly ₹115 crore rupees have been procured at minimum support price so far. This scheme has played an important role in providing employment to tribal people and forest dwellers during Covid-19 crisis. In year 2020-21, Chhattisgarh secured first rank in the country for collecting 72.5 percent of the total minor forest produce collection under Minimum Support Price Scheme. Similarly, under Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana, 139 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras have been established and more than 120 herbals products are being manufactured and sold under the brand name of 'Chhattisgarh Herbals',” the CM stated in his letter stated.
Baghel further elaborated on the state government’s proposals.
“This includes the proposal worth Rs.100 crore for working capital for collection of minor forest produce at minimum support price, proposal worth ₹21.91 crore for reimbursement of business losses incurred under the Minimum Support Price Scheme,” the letter states.
He also mentions proposal worth ₹65.77 crore for livelihood development in scheduled areas under Covid-19 pandemic response plan. “Hence, I request approve these proposals and sanction funds under the same as soon as possible,” Baghel said in the letter.
