Chhattisgarh CM slams Centre over coal shortage, says ‘not able to arrange…’

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday hit out at the PM Modi-led central government over the coal shortage in the country. Baghel, who is in Delhi, alleged that the government is “not able to arrange coal.” He further alleged that the Centre is putting a halt on distributing coal supply to sectors other than the electricity department.

"Coal being imported is coming at high prices and you are (Centre) not giving royalty to the states anyway. The Government of India is not able to arrange coal and other things. They have stopped distributing coal supply to sectors other than the electricity department," the chief minister said while talking to the media, reported PTI.

Baghel further questioned, “If there is no shortage of coal, why were the passenger train services shut?” "Total 23 goods trains from Chhattisgarh were cancelled, then when I talked to the Railway Minister, six trains were resumed," he added.

As the temperature in the country is on a severe rise, the demand for electricity is also rising - leading to an acute power shortage. Several states including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi are reporting at least eight to ten hours of unscheduled power cuts - the worst power crisis in six years with soaring electricity demand coming up short against issues with coal supplies and plants shut for maintenance.

Amid the coal crisis, the Indian Railways decided to cancel some passenger trains to speed up the movement of coal rakes to power plants. According to government officials, train cancellation has been done in non-priority sectors and in less-busy routes to ensure coal movement and faster turnaround, reported PTI. The railways department has cancelled 657 train trips, including 509 mail/express trains and 148 MEMU services.

(With inputs from PTI)