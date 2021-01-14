Chhattisgarh Congress leaders, CM Baghel attend training session on Gandhi

Around eighty office-bearers of Chhattisgarh Congress unit and the party’s students' wing, including chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, are attending a training session on Gandhian thoughts in Wardha district.

On Tuesday, state Congress president Mohan Markam, along with the office bearers of state Congress unit, NSUI and the party district presidents, reached Gandhi Ashram in Wardha in buses to attend the three-day training session.

CM Baghel will join the session on Thursday, said Congress spokesperson and senior leader, RP Singh.

“In this present political condition, when some people are trying to divide our country with their communal ideology, this is the right time for people to under Mahatma Gandhi and his thoughts. Through this three-day session, the Congress party and its office bearers will understand the political, social and other aspects of teachings of Mahatma Gandhi,” Mohan Markam said.

The Congress party’s training programme is aimed to make leaders fully aware of Mahatma Gandhi’s teaching and ideas, the backbone of the Congress party.

“The training session is a continuous thing and Congress leaders from across the country visit Wardha Gandhi Ashram for sessions. Some of the country’s best known Gandhians deliver lectures in these sessions. This year, the Chhattisgarh state unit has got the chance to attend the session,” said RP Singh.

The three-day session is also being attended by Congress general secretary PL Punia and Chandan Yadav.

“Some of the CM advisors are also attending the session,” a leader added.