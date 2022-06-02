Chhattisgarh Congress passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi party president

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Congress on Wednesday passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the party’s national president, said leaders present in the meeting.

The resolution was passed unanimously during the two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ of the party’s state unit that began in Raipur on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Secretary of Chhattisgarh Congress, Amarjeet Chawla brought the resolution, which was supported by all the leaders present in the Chintan Shivir.

The Congress leaders also consented for the implementation of decisions taken in the party’s Chintan Shivir held in Udaipur, Rajasthan, from May 11 to 13.

“In the Udaipur Chintan Shivir, the emphasis was on the digitisation of the membership drive and the upcoming organisational elections. Accordingly, all the vacant posts at the block, district, state and national level will be filled and electoral accountability will be fixed,” said a Congress leader present in the meeting.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, state Congress president Mohan Markam and Congress state in-charge PL Punia also addressed the shivir on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In the Udaipur meeting, we discussed various issues and the Udaipur Declaration was passed by the Congress party. The declaration has focused on the overall growth of the Congress and secondly what the Congress had done for the country before and after Independence. The aim of every party worker should now be to strengthen the party in the state,” said Punia.

Congress leaders said that other issues related to the state unit and membership drive will be discussed on Thursday.

“The party will be discussing the strategy for the upcoming assembly polls and how the party and its ideology can reach every part of the state,” said a senior Congress leader.