Tue, Dec 09, 2025
Chhattisgarh EOW files charge sheet against businessman aide in 175cr rice milling case

ByRitesh Mishra
Updated on: Dec 09, 2025 10:55 pm IST

EOW files a chargesheet against Dipen Chawda for allegedly collecting ₹20 crore from public servants in a ₹175-crore rice milling scam.

RAIPUR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has filed a supplementary charge sheet against rice milling case accused Dipen Chawda, an associate of businessman Anwar Dhebar, alleging that Chawda collected nearly 20 crore from public servants in connection with the 175-crore case.

The charge sheet was submitted in the Special Court (Prevention of Corruption Act) in Raipur, EOW said in a statement on Tuesday.
Chawda was arrested last month and has been described as a key aide of Dhebar.

So far, EOW has arrested five people in the case.

According to the EOW, Chawda had allegedly collected nearly 20 crore from public servants.

The first chargesheet in the case was filed in February this year against former managing director of Chhattisgarh State Cooperative Marketing Federation Ltd (CG-Markfed) Manoj Soni and Roshan Chandrakar, treasurer of the Chhattisgarh State Rice Millers Association and a rice miller.

A supplementary chargesheet was later filed in October against businessman Dhebar and retired IAS officer Anil Tuteja.

The FIR in the rice milling case was registered last year by the EOW/Anti-Corruption Bureau based on a report from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money-laundering angle. The state agency has so far claimed to have detected illegal recovery worth around 140 crore from rice millers.

According to ED, the case relates to the 2021-22 kharif marketing season when the state government was led by then chief minister Bhupesh Baghel of the Congress. The money laundering case was initiated after the income-tax department alleged that officials of the Chhattisgarh Rice Millers Association (CRMA) colluded with CG-Markfed officers to misuse a special incentive scheme and earn kickbacks.

Until 2021-22, rice millers were paid a special incentive of 40 per quintal of paddy for custom milling, which was later increased to 120 per quintal in two instalments. Investigators alleged that CG-Markfed officials and district marketing officers, along with CRMA office-bearers, extorted 20 per quintal from rice millers by withholding incentive bills without justification.

Previously, investigators alleged that retired IAS officer Tuteja orchestrated the illegal money collection in criminal conspiracy with CRMA office-bearers. The agency also alleged that Dhebar, the brother of Congress leader and former Raipur mayor Aijaz Dhebar, played a key role in collecting, managing and utilising the illicit funds for Tuteja during the 2018-23 Congress government.

