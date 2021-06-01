Chhattisgarh extends Covid lockdown with limited relaxations in some areas

Chhattisgarh has extended the state-wide lockdown with some relaxations offered in districts where Covid-19 test positivity rate (TPR) is less than 5%. The government has not specified the date when the lockdown will end.

“Instructions in this regard were issued to all district collectors and superintendents of police (SPs) late Monday evening. Lockdown to be continued (in the state) with further relaxations,” an official statement said. The lockdown was earlier scheduled to end on Monday, May 31.

No relaxation in districts such as Raigarh, Janjgir and Surajpur, where the test positivity rate is above 5%.

“All other districts with less than 5% positivity rate can allow the opening of all shops and establishments, except cinema halls, theatres, swimming pools, water parks, theme parks, places of gathering. All shops and markets in these districts shall open in the morning at their scheduled times, but shall close at 6 pm, which means all establishments shall remain closed from 6 pm till next morning in all districts, the statement said.

Districts where relaxations will come into force will also allow marriages and receptions in hotels and marriage halls, subject to guests not exceeding 50 in number or 50% of the maximum capacity of the venue, whichever is less.

Social, cultural, religious, political processions and gatherings shall continue to be prohibited apart from sports. Section 144 of the CrPC, which bars assembly of four or more people, will continue to be in force across the state, the order said.

On May 24, the state government allowed the opening of all markets and shops till 6pm in districts where the Covid-19 TPR had come down to 8% or less.

State’s Covid-19 count rose to 971,463 on Monday with the addition of 2,163 fresh cases, while the death toll increased to 13,048 after 32 more patients succumbed to the infection, an official said.