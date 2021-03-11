Home / India News / Chhattisgarh: Fast track court sentences fake doctor 40 yrs in jail for rape
PTI, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 04:38 PM IST
A fast-track court here has sentenced a fake doctor to two jail terms of 20 years each for raping two sisters on the pretext of treating them in 2017.

The court, in its order on Wednesday, said the two sentences will run consecutively, which amounts to a 40-year jail term, Special Public Prosecutor Tarachand Kosale said.

Additional Sessions Judge Pooja Jaiswal convicted Samay Lal Dewangan (48), a resident of Gandhi Nagar here, under section 376(2)(n) (committing rape repeatedly on the same woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sentenced him to two jail terms of 20 years each for raping the two women, he said.

The court also imposed a fine of 10,000 on the convict, Kosale added.

In December 2016, the family members of the victims, then aged 21 and 19, took them to the accused for the treatment of their abdominal and waist pain.

The accused started raping the siblings since early 2017 on the pretext of curing them through "black magic" and threatened them with dire consequences if they informed about it to anyone, the prosecutor said.

The crime came to light in September 2017 when the victims narrated their ordeal to their parents, following which a complaint was lodged at the Gudhiyari police station, he said.

The accused was subsequently arrested and a case was registered against him.

