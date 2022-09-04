Chhattisgarh gets three new districts in 2 days, Baghel says 'overwhelmed by…'

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news
Published on Sep 04, 2022 10:47 AM IST

Baghel on Saturday inaugurated Sarangarh-Bilaigarh and Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai as the 30th and 31st districts of the state on Saturday.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday inaugurated Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki as the 29th district of the state.
ByHT News Desk

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated three new districts within two days, taking the number of districts in the state to 31. While the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district was inaugurated on Friday, Sarangarh-Bilaigarh and Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai were inaugurated on Saturday. The government, in a release, called it a significant achievement to come up with the formation of three new districts in two days.

"Fulfilling the demand of formation of new districts made by the public to reduce the distance between the administration and the public, today the newly formed 30th district 'Sarangarh-Bilaigarh'. I am overwhelmed by your love," Baghel said in a tweet.

He also announced 46 different development programmes worth 540 crore to the residents of the newly formed district of Sarangarh-Bilaigarh.

"46 different development works worth Rs. 540 crore 32 lakh 98 thousand to the residents of Sarangarh - Bilaigarh on 3 September, including the inauguration of 20 works to be constructed for Rs. 28 crore 3 lakh 1 thousand and the Bhoomipujan of 26 works to be constructed for Rs. 512 crores 29 lakh 97 thousand," the statement read.

Wile announcing the formation of these districts, Baghel had earlier said that insurgency has been plaguing Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki for a long time. He asserted that the formation of a separate district will offer new opportunities for development in the field of health, education, and connectivity.

In Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, around 2.83 lakh people live across 499 villages. A total of 494 villages are present in Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai with a population of approximately 3.68 lakh.

The formation of these districts is expected not only to benefit the common people but also to lead to rapid development in these areas, according to the release.

