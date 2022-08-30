Chhattisgarh girl allegedly killed by parents for not preparing food: Cops

An 11-year-old girl from Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district was allegedly killed by her parents for not preparing food, police said on Tuesday.

Police said that the incident took place on June 29 and the body of the victim was recovered on August 27 from a nearby forest. The accused parents were arrested on Monday, officials added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, Vishwanath Ekka, a resident of village Khala, informed them on August 27 that his daughter’s skeleton was found deep under the forest atop of a hill.

The same person had lodged a missing report of his daughter, Nyasa Ekka, two months ago. In the missing complainant, Vishwanath mentioned that his daughter went missing on June 29 after she left the school.

After the body was recovered on August 27, police started investigating the case and called forensic experts to investigate the matter.

“The crime scene investigation suggested that culprits had attempted to portray it as suicide but circumstances pointed to suspicious conduct. We got a postmortem report which suggested that the body had fractures on skull and nose. Subsequently, we started taking statements from the family members,” said inspector general of police, Surguja Range, Ajay Yadav.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police found contradictions in statements given by parents of the deceased as no satisfactory reply was provided about how they recovered the body.

“When school attendance sheet was examined, it was found that the missing girl child had not been attending school since June 24, however, the family gave misleading information constantly saying that their daughter went missing on June 29,” the IG added.

After continuous interrogation, the parents confessed that the murder took place over a minor issue.

“On the day of the incident, Vishwanath asked his daughter why she had not released cattle for grazing and thereafter he asked for food, which she had not prepared as per his instructions. Vishwanath started beating her daughter due to which she suffered head injuries and died. Vishwanath’s wife Dilso hid the body inside the house and later in the evening disposed of the body inside the forest,” the IG said, adding that parents were abusive towards the girl as per the statements of their neighbours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To be sure, a confession or disclosure statement of any person made before a police officer is not admissible as evidence before a court unless it is backed by other evidence. Only a confession before a judge is admissible as evidence against an accused.

Both the accused were arrested under Sections 302 (Murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sent to judicial custody, the IG added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON