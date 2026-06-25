Chhattisgarh government tightens illegal mining rules, raises penalties

The Chhattisgarh government has amended its Minor Mineral Rules to introduce stricter penalties and tighter enforcement measures against illegal mining, transportation and storage of minerals under the leadership of Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai.

With new rules in place, offenders face substantial fines and stricter regulations, fostering a more accountable mining sector in the state.(ANI Photo)

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The revised provisions, approved by the state Cabinet, aim to curb illegal mining activities, improve transparency and increase state revenue through stricter regulation of mineral resources.

Higher penalties, stricter vehicle release norms

Under the amended rules, the minimum compounding amount in all cases of illegal excavation and transportation has been fixed at ₹25,000. Offenders involved in illegal transportation will also have to pay ₹2,000 per tonne in addition to the full value of the illegally transported mineral.

The government said a vehicle transporting 35 tonnes of minerals illegally would now attract a compounding charge of ₹70,000 apart from the mineral’s value. Tractor operators caught transporting sand illegally will also face a minimum penalty of ₹25,000 along with recovery of the mineral cost.

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{{^usCountry}} The rules also tighten conditions for release of seized vehicles and machinery. Security deposits ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹3 lakh, depending on the category of vehicle, must now be deposited before the concerned court prior to release. Mining reforms and revenue measures {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rules also tighten conditions for release of seized vehicles and machinery. Security deposits ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹3 lakh, depending on the category of vehicle, must now be deposited before the concerned court prior to release. Mining reforms and revenue measures {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The government has also relaxed excavation permit norms for public infrastructure projects. The permissible excavation area for government construction works has been increased from one hectare to two hectares, while permit validity has been extended from two years to three years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government has also relaxed excavation permit norms for public infrastructure projects. The permissible excavation area for government construction works has been increased from one hectare to two hectares, while permit validity has been extended from two years to three years. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} To strengthen scientific exploration and infrastructure development, the state has constituted the Chhattisgarh State Mineral Exploration Trust-2025. Two per cent of royalty collected from minor minerals will be credited to the trust, which is expected to generate an additional ₹5.25 crore annually. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To strengthen scientific exploration and infrastructure development, the state has constituted the Chhattisgarh State Mineral Exploration Trust-2025. Two per cent of royalty collected from minor minerals will be credited to the trust, which is expected to generate an additional ₹5.25 crore annually. {{/usCountry}}

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The process for amalgamation of mining leases has also been simplified, while a uniform system for deduction of royalty, DMF, environmental cess and infrastructure cess has been introduced across construction departments.

The government has also increased dead rent rates for mines after nearly three decades. Officials said the move is expected to ensure that only active leaseholders continue operations, while inactive mines become available for re-auction.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yamini C S ...Read More Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment. Read Less

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